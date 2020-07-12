The currency pair broke the ascending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate is expected to make a pullback towards the 50– and 100– hour simple …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD analysis: Breaks channel - July 11, 2020
- AUD/USD: Be ready to buy a break above 0.6975 - July 11, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .6921, Weakens Under .6889 - July 11, 2020