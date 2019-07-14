AUD/USD Analysis: bullish only beyond 0.7050

EUR/USD is struggling with 1.1250, marginally lower after US Core PPI advanced by 2.3%, better than expected. Together with upbeat CPI, the greenback is recovery after from Fed’s Powell dovish words. …
