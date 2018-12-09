AUD/USD analysis: Chinese data points to another leg lower

Tensions between the US and China are nowhere near an end. AUD/USD bearish potential to increase on a break below 0.7170 the immediate support. The Aussie traded accordingly to US-China trade war head…
