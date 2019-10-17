The EUR/USD pair consolidates intraday gains, despite not so encouraging Brexit headlines after all. Mixed US data keeps the greenback under pressure, as well as equities trading in the green. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Analysis: Chinese GDP could interrupt the run - October 17, 2019
- AUD/USD: RBA back in the easing game – CIBC - October 17, 2019
- AUD/USD consolidates strong gains, heads for the highest close in a month - October 17, 2019