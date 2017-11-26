AUD/USD analysis: correcting on dollar’s weakness but intrinsically bearish

Australia has little to offer this week, dollar to lead the pair. Central banks’ imbalances remain the same, AUD may resume decline. After topping on Thursday at 0.7638, its highest for the week, the AUD/USD pair lost momentum, spending the last day of the …
