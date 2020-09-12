AUD/USD analysis: Could still edge up

The EUR/USD pair surged to an intraday high of 1.1873 but trimmed early gains with US data. Core inflation came in at 1.7%, higher than expected in August. Wall Street’s sour tone keeps the pair under …
