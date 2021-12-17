On Thursday, the AUD/USD currency pair booked a new December high level at 0.7224. The rate bounced off this level and started a decline. By the start of Friday’s European trading hours, the rate had …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD analysis: Declines from new high - December 17, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Falls in Risk Off Move - December 17, 2021
- AUD/USD set to end week on a sour note as risk appetite fades, though 21DMA at 0.7150 offering support - December 17, 2021