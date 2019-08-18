The shared currency remains pressured by the idea that the ECB will come out with massive stimulus measures in September. US Michigan Consumer Confidence down to 92.1 brakes dollar’s gains. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Analysis: little chances of a trend change - August 18, 2019
- Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Has AUD/USD Finally Found Support? - August 17, 2019
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Establishing Support at .6749 Minor Pivot - August 16, 2019