EUR/USD is dwelling above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend might be at risk. As bears broke below 1.1370, the next supports can be seen at 1.1348 and 1.1305 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Analysis: mixed hints could lead to choppy price action - June 30, 2019
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian dollar has strong week - June 29, 2019
- AUD/USD – Aussie improves to 3-week high, retail sales next - June 29, 2019