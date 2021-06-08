AUD/USD Analysis: Multi-week descending trend-line continues to cap the upside

AUD/USD edged higher for the second consecutive session on Monday, albeit lacked follow-through. A softer risk tone, modest USD strength capped any meaningful gains for the perceived riskier aussie.
