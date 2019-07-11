The Australian Dollar appreciated about 58 base points against the US Dollar on Wednesday. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during the morning hours of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Steadily climbs back closer to 0.70 handle ahead of US CPI - July 11, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: Nears 200-hour SMA at 0.6984 - July 11, 2019
- AUDUSD Rebounds Post-FOMC Towards Key 0.70 Level - July 11, 2019