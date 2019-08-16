EUR/USD resumes decline below 1.1100 ahead of data Following a brief consolidative mode around the 1.11 handle, EUR/USD came under renewed selling pressure amid fresh broad-based US dollar buying and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Analysis: Potential upside movement - August 16, 2019
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD bulls hold channel support firmly, double top nudges major downtrend towards 10-year lows - August 16, 2019
- FxWirePro: No shift in Aussie OTC markets but downside risks still imminent – Uphold ‘Diagonal Debit Put Spreads’ for AUD/USD hedging - August 16, 2019