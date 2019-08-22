EUR/USD has hit a fresh three-week low below 1.1070 as optimism from better-than-expected German PMIs fades. The data still points to a downturn. Tension mounts ahead of Fed’s Powell critical speech …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Analysis: pressure mounts on the Aussie - August 22, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian dollar continues to churn - August 22, 2019
- AUD/USD finds support near 0.6750, fails to turn positive on the day - August 22, 2019