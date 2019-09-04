EUR/USD created a Dragonfly Doji on Tuesday – an early sign of bullish reversal. The pair could rise to 1.10 today, but a close above 1.0926 is needed to abort the bearish view. The pair also created …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Analysis: Q2 GDP to challenge recent Aussie strength - September 3, 2019
- AUD/USD: 21-DMA caps immediate upside ahead of Australia GDP - September 3, 2019
- AUD/USD stabilizing as Dollar takes a knock down to size - September 3, 2019