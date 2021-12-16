The AUD/USD pair reacted to the US Federal Reserve policy statement on Wednesday evening by dropping to the support zone below the 0.7100 and immediately recovering from it. The surge was stopped by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD analysis: Reaches December high zone - December 16, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bullish After FOMC - December 16, 2021
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Poised to Move Higher on Back of Strong Jobs Data - December 16, 2021