AUD/USD attracts some buyers on Thursday and moves away from the YTD low set on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields holds back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and lends some support. Bets for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Analysis: Rebounds from YTD low on softer USD, not out of the woods yet - September 28, 2023
- AUDUSD found sellers after Elliott Wave double three pattern - September 27, 2023
- AUD/USD pings new ten-month lows into 0.6330 ahead of Aussie Retail Sales, US PCE - September 27, 2023