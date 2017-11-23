AUD/USD analysis: recovery extends, but still below 0.7660

Modest advance in commodities’ prices backing the Aussie. Shrinking imbalances between the Fed and the RBA a first sign of warning against the dominant trend. The AUD/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day amid broad-based dollar’s weakness …
