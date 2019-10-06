Wall Street’s rally underpinned the AUD in a dollar-weak scenario. Market’s attention on US-China trade talks to take place this week. AUD/USD short-term bullish, but sellers aligned in the 0.6800/10 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Analysis: recovery may have reached its top - October 6, 2019
- Australian Dollar To US Dollar Exchange Rate 5-Day Forecast – Fed Speculation To Keep Driving AUD/USD Next Week - October 6, 2019
- AUD/USD Weekly Outlook - October 6, 2019