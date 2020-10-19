The AUD/USD currency pair traded below the 0.7100 level during Friday’s trading session. Technical indicators flash selling signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the bears could pressure …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD analysis: Remains below 0.7100 - October 19, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: At fresh lows and set to continue falling - October 19, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues Sideways Chop - October 19, 2020