EUR/USD is struggling around 1.1300, off the highs. The US and Mexico have reached a deal, but Trump touts new tariffs against China. The ECB is reportedly worried about the exchange rate and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Analysis: remains pressured below 0.7000 - June 10, 2019
- AUDUSD Pulled Back at $0.701, Downtrend May continue! - June 10, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian dollar runs into massive resistance - June 10, 2019