AUD/USD Analysis: tests support cluster

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, up. The ECB announced a rate cut and new QE on Thursday, but after a whipsaw, the euro rose. Hopes for a US-Sino interim deal boost markets. US retail sales are next.
