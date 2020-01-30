AUD/USD Analysis: tests weekly S3 ighercould edge

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, looking for a direction after the mildly dovish Fed decision and ahead of German CPI, which feeds into all-European inflation figures. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
