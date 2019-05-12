AUD/USD Analysis: to keep falling amid trade tensions

Mounting tensions between the US and China hit hard the Aussie. AUD/USD double bottom in the 0.6960 price zone. The AUD/USD pair remained depressed throughout the week, closing it around the 0.7000 …
