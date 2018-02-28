AUD/USD analysis: under pressure, 0.7758 at sight

AUD/USD faltered at 0.7820, a major Fibonacci resistance. Dollar strong as equities stabilize, yields ease. The AUD/USD pair is flat for the day right below the 0.7800 figure, with an early attempt of advancing contained by selling interest around the …
