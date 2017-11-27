Aussie holds above 0.7600, as dollar’s recovery seems corrective. Action to remains subdued during the upcoming Asian session amid a scarce calendar. The AUD/USD pair closed modestly lower when compared to Friday’s close, as the greenback found some modest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD analysis: US dollar leads the way - November 27, 2017
- AUD/USD fails to push higher above 0.76 as greenback stages a modest recovery - November 27, 2017
- AUD/USD fails to push higher above 0.76 as greeback stages a modest recovery - November 27, 2017