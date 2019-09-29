Risk aversion weighed on the Aussie, commodities added further pressure. Chinese official PMI to set the tone at the beginning of the week. AUD/USD would likely accelerate its decline on a break below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Analysis: yearly low at 0.6676 exposed - September 29, 2019
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBA Could Cut Benchmark Rate from 1.00% to 0.75%. - September 29, 2019
- AUDUSD Breakout Brings Former Support Zone on Radar - September 28, 2019