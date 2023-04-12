It is a quiet morning for the AUD/USD and the NZD/USD. Electronic card retail sales figures from New Zealand drew interest this morning. Retail spending increased by 0.7% in March, reversing a 0.1% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Analysis: US CPI and the Fed - April 11, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Breaks above 0.6660 as USD Index continues downside journey - April 11, 2023
- AUD/USD finds support as China relations thaw - April 11, 2023