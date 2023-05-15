It is a busier Tuesday for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD. While there are no economic indicators from Australia or New Zealand, stats from China will draw interest. Fixed asset investment, industrial …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: China Economy in Focus - May 15, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are holding the fort, eye 0.6720 - May 15, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Reaches Lower Toward Bottom Of Range - May 15, 2023