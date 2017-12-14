AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Boosted by “Dovish Fed”, Strong Jobs Data

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars surged against the U.S. Dollar on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, but left its rate outlook for the coming years unchanged. The AUD/USD settled at .7636, up 0.0079 or +1.04% …
