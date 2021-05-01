AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie, Kiwi Plunge after Late Session Surge by US Dollar

The U.S. Dollar rose against the Aussie and Kiwi after upbeat data on personal income, spending, and manufacturing in the U.S. Midwest.
