The Australian and New Zealand Dollars traded mixed on Thursday with the Aussie trading lower and the Kiwi posting a modest gain. Both Forex pairs posted volatile two-sided trades on Wednesday in response to the Fed’s interest rate decision and monetary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie May Be Getting Ready Rollover to Downside - February 1, 2018
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD declines for 4th straight session, breaks below 5-DMA, bias lower - February 1, 2018
- Cracks are starting to show in the AUD/USD foundation - February 1, 2018