Today’s sell-off has erased all of yesterday’s gains, indicating that investors have a few doubts about the RBA’s forecast. The Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Australia’s economy grew 2.8 percent over the year. The RBA is forecasting 3 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Neutral In Near Tterm, Bearish Market Structure Intact - December 6, 2017
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Plunges after GDP Disappoints - December 6, 2017
- FX Board: Another AUDUSD tease; EURUSD and USDJPY still in limbo - December 6, 2017