Last week, the Aussie soared on the back of stronger-than-expected consumer inflation, which drove up the chances of a 25-basis point RBA rate hike.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Testing 8-Month High Ahead of Fed Policy Decision - January 29, 2023
- AUD/USD extends recovery above 0.7100 despite caution stems in market mood - January 29, 2023
- AUD/USD trades below 71 US cents - January 29, 2023