The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are trading lower on Wednesday. The weakness is more of a drift then actual heavy selling pressure. This suggests that the bears still have a firm grip on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Contraction in Aussie Construction Industries Worsens - August 28, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: Continuing Sideways Action - August 28, 2019
- AUD/USD flirting with daily lows, below mid-0.6700s - August 28, 2019