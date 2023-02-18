Domestic jobs data surprised to the downside, but with inflation still far too high, it won’t stop the RBA from hiking rates further.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Despite Soft Jobs Data, RBA Poised to Raise Rates - February 18, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bounces From The 200-Day EMA - February 18, 2023
- AUD/USD fluctuates around 0.6877 though ended the week with losses - February 17, 2023