The Australian and New Zealand Dollars finished mixed on Friday with the Aussie posting a marginal gain and the Kiwi closing lower. Gains were limited by better-than-forecast U.S. jobs data which drove up U.S. Treasury yields as the news was strong enough …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Direction of U.S. Rates Will Set the Tone
The Australian and New Zealand Dollars finished mixed on Friday with the Aussie posting a marginal gain and the Kiwi closing lower. Gains were limited by better-than-forecast U.S. jobs data which drove up U.S. Treasury yields as the news was strong enough …