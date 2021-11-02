AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Dovish RBA Sinks Aussie Ahead of Key Federal Reserve Meeting

The RBA left its cash rate unchanged, but dropped both a commitment to keeping bond yields low and no hike in interest rates until 2024.
