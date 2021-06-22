AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Early Price Action Suggests Risk to Downside Ahead of Powell

The Aussie and Kiwi may not post the same dramatic sell-off as last week’s moves, but they could weaken on Tuesday if Powell comes across as hawkish.
