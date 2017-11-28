The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are trading mixed shortly before the U.S. opening. Concerns over Federal Reserve policy and U.S. tax reform are helping to pressure the Aussie. These factors may be limiting gains in the Kiwi, but the currency is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Speaker Remarks Could Fuel Above-Average Volatility - November 28, 2017
- AUD/USD expected to test the vicinity of 0.77 – Commerzbank - November 28, 2017
- AUD/USD Hits 7640 Target; NZD/USD Hits Selling Opportunity - November 28, 2017