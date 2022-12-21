The BOJ’s move away from its ultra-dovish policy is affecting the Aussie and Kiwi because it is threatening to kill flows into carry trades.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Losing ‘Carry’ Trade Appeal as Japanese Yields Rise - December 21, 2022
- AUD/USD pares intraday gains, faces rejection near 0.6700 mark amid renewed USD buying - December 21, 2022
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends weakness, downbeat data probe buyers ahead of US CB Consumer Confidence - December 21, 2022