At 10:01 GMT, the AUD/USD is trading .7629, up 0.0016 or +0.21% and the NZD/USD is at .7026, up 0.0012 or +0.17%. The AUD/USD and NZD/USD are trading near their highest levels in nearly two weeks with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Treasury Yields Could Spark Upside Breakout
At 10:01 GMT, the AUD/USD is trading .7629, up 0.0016 or +0.21% and the NZD/USD is at .7026, up 0.0012 or +0.17%. The AUD/USD and NZD/USD are trading near their highest levels in nearly two weeks with …