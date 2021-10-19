In New Zealand, bets for faster policy normalization were stoked on Monday by data showing the fastest consumer-price inflation in more than a decade.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – New Zealand Short-Term Yields Climbing Faster than US Rates - October 19, 2021
- AUD/USD forecast: bullish trend intact after hawkish RBA minutes - October 19, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD spikes over 0.60% to break above 38.2% Fib, Aussie ignores dovish RBA minutes - October 19, 2021