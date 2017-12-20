AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – NZ GDP Expected to Show 0.6% Increase

The NZD/USD was under pressure most of the session due to the worse-than-expected Current Account number, however, profit-taking and position-squaring ahead of Thursday’s GDP report helped turn the Forex pair around along with the weaker U.S. Dollar.
