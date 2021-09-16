New Zealand’s economy grew at a much faster pace than expected in the second quarter, reinforcing the widely expected RBNZ rate hike on October 6.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – NZ GDP Grew at Much Faster Pace than Expected in 2nd Quarter - September 15, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Hidden bearish divergence into the Employment data - September 15, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Weekly resistance, 50-DMA in focus ahead of Australia employment - September 15, 2021