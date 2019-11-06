Investors are also keeping an eye on the progress of the U.S.-China trade talks. At 06:24 GMT, the AUD/USD is at .6895, up 0.0002 or +0.02% and the NZD/USD is trading .6371, down 0.0002 or -0.03%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – NZ Unemployment Rise Increases Chances of RBNZ Rate Cut - November 6, 2019
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Turns positive for the day, back around 0.6900 handle - November 6, 2019
- AUD/USD Intraday: key resistance at 0.6905 - November 6, 2019