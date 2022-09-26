AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured as Fed Rates Hikes Outpace RBA, RBNZ Increases

With next month’s RBA and RBNZ rate hikes expected to come in below the Fed’s hike, the pressure will remain on the AUD/USD and NZD/USD.
