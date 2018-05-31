AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Consolidating Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

It comes down to U.S. Treasury yields at this time. Anything that suggests the Fed will raise rates at least 3 more times in 2018 will be bearish for the AUD/USD and NZD/USD. Softer economic data will dampen the number of potential rate hikes. This could …
