The Australian and New Zealand Dollars edged lower on Friday, as upbeat data helped the U.S. Dollar reverse some of its losses since Wednesday when dovish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve helped …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rally Fades on Lower Investor Sentiment, Upbeat US Data - August 1, 2021
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Charts Remain Bearish - July 31, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Showing Short-term Rally - July 31, 2021