The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are trading higher early Friday as investors shrug off the potentially bearish U.S. economic news from the previous session. In New Zealand, traders are reacting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Chinese Trade Balance Report
The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are trading higher early Friday as investors shrug off the potentially bearish U.S. economic news from the previous session. In New Zealand, traders are reacting …