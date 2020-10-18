AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rate Cut Chatter, Lower Risk Appetite Key Bearish Catalysts

Gov Lowe in a speech in Sydney said the RBA is assessing whether buying longer-dated bonds would help the economy and considering a rate cut.
